Salute, Lean Healthcare Award 2024: i finalisti della settima edizione (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) La settima edizione del Lean Healthcare Award si conferma un appuntamento fondamentale per l’innovazione nel settore sanitario italiano, con oltre 250 progetti presentati da 98 aziende sanitarie provenienti da 14 regioni. Tra questi, 37 progetti sono stati selezionati come finalisti, rappresentando 28 aziende impegnate a ottimizzare i processi e migliorare la qualità dei servizi sanitari, sempre con particolare attenzione al paziente. Questo premio, ormai punto di riferimento per il settore, valorizza l’adozione della metodologia Lean e Value Based, volta a ridurre sprechi e inefficienze, incrementando al contempo il valore offerto al paziente. Gli argomenti trattati spaziano dall’integrazione ospedale-territorio alla gestione delle urgenze, passando per l’innovazione tecnologica e la sicurezza delle cure. Lapresse.it - Salute, Lean Healthcare Award 2024: i finalisti della settima edizione Leggi tutta la notizia su Lapresse.it (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) Ladelsi conferma un appuntamento fondamentale per l’innovazione nel settore sanitario italiano, con oltre 250 progetti presentati da 98 aziende sanitarie provenienti da 14 regioni. Tra questi, 37 progetti sono stati selezionati come, rappresentando 28 aziende impegnate a ottimizzare i processi e migliorare la qualità dei servizi sanitari, sempre con particolare attenzione al paziente. Questo premio, ormai punto di riferimento per il settore, valorizza l’adozionemetodologiae Value Based, volta a ridurre sprechi e inefficienze, incrementando al contempo il valore offerto al paziente. Gli argomenti trattati spaziano dall’integrazione ospedale-territorio alla gestione delle urgenze, passando per l’innovazione tecnologica e la sicurezza delle cure.

