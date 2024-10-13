Sifa Technology si consolida (Di domenica 13 ottobre 2024) "Nonostante la situazione geopolitica estremamente complessa che frena il commercio internazionale di cui l’azienda si nutre e la stagnazione del mercato Europa a vantaggio di quello oltre l’oceano Atlantico, Sifa Technology consolida il suo business presidiando il settore della filtrazione e isolamento termico a livello mondiale". Così, in occasione della presentazione del Bilancio Operativo e Sociale, i soci fondatori di Sifa Technology di Sassoferrato, un’azienda acquisita a Pergola nel 2024 e in procinto di trasferire parte della propria attività a Fabriano nel primo semestre del 2025. Ilrestodelcarlino.it - Sifa Technology si consolida Leggi tutta la notizia su Ilrestodelcarlino.it (Di domenica 13 ottobre 2024) "Nonostante la situazione geopolitica estremamente complessa che frena il commercio internazionale di cui l’azienda si nutre e la stagnazione del mercato Europa a vantaggio di quello oltre l’oceano Atlantico,il suo business presidiando il settore della filtrazione e isolamento termico a livello mondiale". Così, in occasione della presentazione del Bilancio Operativo e Sociale, i soci fondatori didi Sassoferrato, un’azienda acquisita a Pergola nel 2024 e in procinto di trasferire parte della propria attività a Fabriano nel primo semestre del 2025.

Altre notizie su. Qui puoi trovare articoli correlati e contenuti simili da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

New Mexico State vs. Louisiana Tech Football Tickets, How to Watch & Game Info - Oct. 15 - How to watch the New Mexico State Aggies vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs October 15 college football game with tickets, start time, TV channel and live streaming information. (sfgate.com)

Louisiana Tech vs. Kennesaw State Football Tickets, How to Watch & Game Info - Nov. 30 - How to watch the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. Kennesaw State Owls November 30 college football game with tickets, start time, TV channel and live streaming information. (sfgate.com)

Fintech group Fintel completes £14.6m deal to acquire Manchester's threesixty - and SIFA. Meanwhile threesixty clients now will directly benefit from access to Fintel’s extensive technology and service platform. Fintel has acquired 100% of the issued share capital in threesixty ... (msn.com)