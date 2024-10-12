Gamerbrain.net - The House of Tesla: Anteprima, Gameplay Trailer e Screenshot
Fashion, floods and the Northern Lights: Photos of the week - A woman watches as a police officer wades through the flood waters in front of her house in Tresmes, Seine-et-Marne department, Ile-de-France, following heavy rainfall due to the passing of Storm Kirk ... (bbc.co.uk)
Elon Musk unveils Tesla’s ‘Cybercab,’ plans to bring autonomous driving tech to other models in 2025 - Tesla unveiled its long-awaited robotaxi at a Hollywood studio Thursday night, though fans of the electric vehicle maker will have to wait until at least 2026 before they are available. (click2houston.com)
From Tesla to Trump: Behind Elon Musk’s giant leap into politics - Tech analyst Rob Enderle of Enderle Group suggests that in a Trump White House, Musk might even “be in charge of ... noted that driving a Tesla is no longer “the first choice if you want to ... (thesouthafrican.com)
Sala ricevimenti "in perdita". Blitz sui social, la truffa delle truffe: quanti soldi sequestra la Finanza a ... liberoquotidiano.it
A scuola di ceramica e creatività con Leonardo Lucchi: i ragazzi con disabilità danno forma ai propri sogni cesenatoday.it
L’acqua calda in cella è un diritto: Sollicciano ha 90 giorni per adeguarsi firenzetoday.it
«Tua figlia ha fatto un incidente e le servono soldi», finto carabiniere truffa 89enne veronasera.it