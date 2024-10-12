The House of Tesla: Anteprima, Gameplay Trailer e Screenshot (Di sabato 12 ottobre 2024) Blue Brain Games, già noti per l’acclamato The House of Da Vinci, ci portano una nuova avventura puzzle che fonde storia, scienza e mistero: questa volta, ci troviamo nei panni del leggendario inventore Nikola Tesla. Il gioco promette di sfidare la mente con enigmi complessi e una narrazione avvincente, immergendoci nei sogni e nelle ambizioni di uno degli scienziati più influenti della storia. The House of Tesla Anteprima L’ambientazione principale è la famosa Wardenclyffe Tower, una struttura che Tesla sperava potesse rivoluzionare il mondo con la trasmissione di elettricità senza fili. In questa versione immaginifica, esplorerai edifici industriali abbandonati e avrai accesso ai momenti chiave della vita e delle invenzioni di Tesla, osservando non solo i suoi successi, ma anche le sue battute d’arresto. Gamerbrain.net - The House of Tesla: Anteprima, Gameplay Trailer e Screenshot Leggi tutta la notizia su Gamerbrain.net (Di sabato 12 ottobre 2024) Blue Brain Games, già noti per l’acclamato Theof Da Vinci, ci portano una nuova avventura puzzle che fonde storia, scienza e mistero: questa volta, ci troviamo nei panni del leggendario inventore Nikola. Il gioco promette di sfidare la mente con enigmi complessi e una narrazione avvincente, immergendoci nei sogni e nelle ambizioni di uno degli scienziati più influenti della storia. TheofL’ambientazione principale è la famosa Wardenclyffe Tower, una struttura chesperava potesse rivoluzionare il mondo con la trasmissione di elettricità senza fili. In questa versione immaginifica, esplorerai edifici industriali abbandonati e avrai accesso ai momenti chiave della vita e delle invenzioni di, osservando non solo i suoi successi, ma anche le sue battute d’arresto.

