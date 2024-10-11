PS5 e PS5 Pro, Digital Foundry ha fatto un confronto con due GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX (Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024) Digital Foundry ha affermato di recente che il salto tra PlayStation 5 e PS5 Pro è paragonabile a quello tra Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 ed Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 su PC. Ebbene sì, la celeberrima redazione inglese ha deciso di realizzare un nuovo video dedicato interamente a PlayStation 5 Pro, con l’obiettivo in questo caso di rendere un po’ più chiari i benefici di cui i giocatori potranno beneficiare acquistando la console mid-gen di Sony. E nel fare questo gli esponenti di Digital Foundry hanno scelto di fare un confronto diretto con il mondo del Personal Computer, affermando che il passaggio da PlayStation 5 a PS5 Pro è un po’ come quello che si ottiene su PC acquistando una nuova GPU, ovviamente più potente. Game-experience.it - PS5 e PS5 Pro, Digital Foundry ha fatto un confronto con due GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX Leggi tutta la notizia su Game-experience.it (Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024)ha affermato di recente che il salto tra PlayStation 5 e PS5 Pro è paragonabile a quello traRTX 3060 edRTX 4070 su PC. Ebbene sì, la celeberrima redazione inglese ha deciso di realizzare un nuovo video dedicato interamente a PlayStation 5 Pro, con l’obiettivo in questo caso di rendere un po’ più chiari i benefici di cui i giocatori potranno beneficiare acquistando la console mid-gen di Sony. E nel fare questo gli esponenti dihanno scelto di fare undiretto con il mondo del Personal Computer, affermando che il passaggio da PlayStation 5 a PS5 Pro è un po’ come quello che si ottiene su PC acquistando una nuova GPU, ovviamente più potente.

