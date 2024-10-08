Nintendo Switch 2 supporterà tutte le tecnologie di Unreal Engine 5, secondo Digital Foundry (Di martedì 8 ottobre 2024) Digital Foundry ha affermato che Nintendo Switch 2 supporterà tutte le tecnologie di Unreal Engine 5, inclusa la feature aggiunta di recente al motore grafico, la MegaLights. I rappresentanti della nota testata inglese hanno infatti discusso proprio in queste ore della nuova console Nintendo nel corso dell’ultimo podcast, cercando di anticipare quelle che saranno le reali potenzialità offerte dall’attesa Switch 2. E proprio nel corso di questa discussione, gli esponenti di DF hanno affermato che Nintendo Switch supporterà tutte le tecnologie più recenti dell’Unreal Engine 5, partendo dal Lumen, Nanite e Virtual Shadow Maps, fino ad arrivare appunto a MegaLihts. Game-experience.it - Nintendo Switch 2 supporterà tutte le tecnologie di Unreal Engine 5, secondo Digital Foundry Leggi tutta la notizia su Game-experience.it (Di martedì 8 ottobre 2024)ha affermato cheledi5, inclusa la feature aggiunta di recente al motore grafico, la MegaLights. I rappresentanti della nota testata inglese hanno infatti discusso proprio in queste ore della nuova consolenel corso dell’ultimo podcast, cercando di anticipare quelle che saranno le reali potenzialità offerte dall’attesa2. E proprio nel corso di questa discussione, gli esponenti di DF hanno affermato chelepiù recenti dell’5, partendo dal Lumen, Nanite e Virtual Shadow Maps, fino ad arrivare appunto a MegaLihts.

