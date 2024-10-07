Veronasera.it - Wine Mixology Experience
The Rachel Announced Winner at Pineau mixology Face-off in NYC - I recently attended Pineau mixology Face-off hosted by The super-talented Ms. Franky Marshall, NYC bar legend, mixologist and educator, and Ginn Choe, bartender and expert mixologist where I got to ... (tools2tiaras.com)
Savor the best of Kentuckiana with USA Today's Food and wine Experience on Saturday - LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckiana foodies can taste some of the area's best bites and beverages at Waterfront Park on Saturday. The USA Today Food and wine Experience is making a stop on their ... (wdrb.com)
Milano wine Week al via: così si avvicinano al vino anche i più giovani - Dal 5 al 13 ottobre attesi alla Mmw 50mila visitatori: per la metà saranno under35. Ecco gli appuntamenti da non perdere (anche per i meno giovani) ... (ilsole24ore.com)Video di Tendenza