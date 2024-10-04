Suits L.A., primo sguardo a John Amos nel suo ultimo ruolo da attore (Di venerdì 4 ottobre 2024) Suits L.A., primo sguardo a John Amos nel suo ultimo ruolo da attore Una nuova immagine di Suits L.A. mostra John Amos nel suo ultimo ruolo di attore, dove interpreterà una versione romanzata di se stesso nella serie. L’imminente Suits L.A. è uno spinoff del legal drama Suits di USA Network, che ha riguadagnato popolarità nel 2023 dopo l’inizio dello streaming su Netflix e Peacock. Per quanto riguarda Amos, l’attore è morto il 23 agosto 2024 e la sua morte è stata comunicata al pubblico il 1° ottobre. Era noto soprattutto per i ruoli di Kunta Kinte in Roots e di Celo McDowell in Coming to America. Ora, TV Insider ha rivelato un’immagine di Amos che ritrae una versione fittizia di se stesso in Suits L.A., che segnerà il suo ultimo ruolo postumo. L’immagine lo mostra seduto in un ufficio con una camicia bianca e nera, mentre guarda qualcuno fuori campo.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie da altre fonti che parlano di Suits
