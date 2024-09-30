Singapore | The Gateway for Global and Southeast Asian Businesses to Thrive Beyond Borders

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 30 settembre 2024) (Adnkronos) -- Media OutReach Newswire - 30 September 2024 - AsAsia (SEA) experiences strong economic growth,is strategically positioned to support manufacturers in expanding their market presence and leveraging advanced manufacturing capabilities. With a population of approximately 670 million and the potential to become the world's fourth-largest economy by 2030, SEA presents immense opportunities formanufacturers.'s robust manufacturing industry, a skilled workforce, and strategic connectivity are essential for unlocking this potential.'s vibrant manufacturing landscape offers a stable base for companies seeking to pursue market expansion inAsia.