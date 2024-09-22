Jim Cornette:”Solo Sikoa non è ancora un cool heel” (Di domenica 22 settembre 2024) L’ex manager della WWE Jim Cornette ha recentemente parlato di Solo Sikoa come di un top heel nella compagnia. Attualmente, Solo guida la Bloodline nel brand di SmackDown. Il 31enne è emerso come un top heel da quando ha preso il comando del gruppo, aggiungendo nuovi membri come Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa e Jacob Fatu, rendendoli una forza dominante nel roster di SmackDown. Con il ritorno di Roman Reigns, il nuovo Tribal Chief si trova a confrontarsi con il suo predecessore per i diritti di vanto sull’Ula Fala e il controllo dell’intera Bloodline. Solo Sikoa Solo un sostituto di Roman Reigns Durante un recente episodio del suo podcast “Jim Cornette Experience”, il veterano 63enne ha affermato che Solo Sikoa non ha le caratteristiche fisiche per essere un “cool heel”.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
