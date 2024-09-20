Increasing credit limit to $100 million, HDBank and Proparco promote climate finance and 2X Challenge initiative (Di venerdì 20 settembre 2024) (Adnkronos) - HO CHI MINH CITY CITY, VIETNAM – True-News,it – HOSE: HDB) and Proparco, the private sector financing arm of Agence Française de Développement Group (AFD Group), have signed a credit facility worth US$50 million. The new agreement brings the total credit facility for HDBank to $100 million, showcasing Proparco's trust and commitment to HDBank. The proceeds will be used to finance/refinance climate projects and support women owned/ women-led enterprises that meet the criteria of the 2X Challenge programme, a global initiative to promote gender equality and sustainable development. HDBank and Proparco have made significant strides in cooperation in the past few years. In August 2021, for the first time, Proparco granted a five-year credit facility worth $50 million to HDBank to help it finance renewable energy projects in Vietnam.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
Strengthening support from Proparco for renewable energy projects, climate finance and promoting gender equality is crucial and essential for HDBank to further expand its partnerships with major financial institutions globally. HDBank became the first commercial bank to publish a Sustainability Report in 2024 in Vietnam and also pioneered the establishment of the ESG Committee under its board of directors to directly lead and supervise implementation of sustainable development goals and initiatives.
