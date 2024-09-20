Il Sustainability Report di Kaspersky vince il bronzo agli International ARC Awards 2024 (Di venerdì 20 settembre 2024) (Adnkronos) - Milano, 20 settembre 2024. Riconosciuto per l'efficacia con cui ha comunicato il suo messaggio e i suoi valori nelle pratiche di Reporting, il Sustainability Report H2 2022-2023 di Kaspersky è stato premiato con il “bronzo” agli International Annual Report Competition (ARC) Awards. Gli ARC Awards, uno dei più rinomati riconoscimenti internazionali specializzati in relazioni annuali, riuniscono giudici provenienti da oltre 60 agenzie e aziende di 17 paesi. La giuria è composta da dirigenti, investitori, scrittori ed esperti di design. La giuria esamina le candidature attraverso un rigoroso processo di valutazione anonima, basato sulla capacità di un Report di trasmettere le informazioni aziendali in modo trasparente e visivamente convincente.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
- STOCK SPIRITS GROUP PRESENTS ITS NEW SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY AND INAUGURAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT FOR 2023 - The Group's commitment to sustainability has been recognised with an EcoVadis Silver Medal, placing it in the top 9% of the spirits industry globally. The Stock Spirits Group has committed to reducing its scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 42% and by minimum 20% scope 3[1] by 2030 as part of its revised Sustainability Strategy built on the pillars of People, Planet, Processes. liberoquotidiano
- NX Group Reports on Growth and Sustainability Efforts - co. Global-growth initiatives described in the report include the smooth integration of cargo-partner, the Austrian logistics company whose acquisition by the NX Group was completed in January 2024. jpg Image2: https://cdn. linkedin. Websites About the NX Group: https://kyodonewsprwire. NX Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire. nipponexpress. The combination is creating value for stakeholders and helping to transform the NX Group into a truly global forwarder. liberoquotidiano
- Zabka Group supports the Polish economy while changing the nation's dietary habits for the better - For the sixth successive year, Zabka Group has published a report describing the ongoing implementation of its Responsibility Strategy. The ... finanznachrichten.de
- India's Climate Tech Startups Faces Funding Bottleneck, Says Report - This news analysis features, IIMA Ventures and MUFG report reveals funding shortfall for India's climate tech startups. Despite over 800 startups in the sector. dqindia
- Il Sustainability Report di Kaspersky vince il bronzo agli International ARC Awards 2024 - Milano, 20 settembre 2024. Riconosciuto per l’efficacia con cui ha comunicato il suo messaggio e i suoi valori nelle pratiche di reporting, il sustainability report H2 2022-2023 di Kaspersky è stato p ... adnkronos
Video Sustainability ReportVideo Sustainability Report