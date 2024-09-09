Saudi Arabia's landmark Global AI Summit to address harnessing AI for the good of humanity (Di lunedì 9 settembre 2024) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Ahead of the Global AI Summit (GAIN) this week, H.E. Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi, Chairman of the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), gave a preview of Saudi Arabia's landmark AI event, which will address the Now, Next and Never for this rapidly evolving technology. In a press conference at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center, H.E. revealed that the third edition of the Summit will tackle pressing challenges in AI development, ensuring that its potential is fully realized for the benefit of all. GAIN will address issues such as human capacities, technical infrastructure, ethics, bias and fairness, national security, information security, and the economic and social impacts of AI. The event will feature over 450 speakers from more than 100 countries, and host 150 sessions.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
