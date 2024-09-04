Alien | Earth – Ecco il primo teaser!

Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpool

(Di mercoledì 4 settembre 2024) Sono state settimane entusiasmanti per i fan di, che non solo hanno potuto vedere il film: Romulus, ma hanno anche potuto dare un’occhiata alla prossima serie televisiva, il cuiè stato ufficialmente pubblicato oggi. Inoltre, mentre nel corso degli anni sono emerse varie informazioni sulla serie in arrivo, FX ha rilasciato ufficialmente la logline della nuova serie, accennando a come l’esperienza si collegherà al mondo più ampio di. Qui di seguito potete vedere ildiprima che arrivi su Hulu nel 2025.