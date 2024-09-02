Lake Sound Park 2024 con Dargen, Piero Pelù, Teenage Dream (Di lunedì 2 settembre 2024) Torna a Cernobbio per l’edizione 2024 il Lake Sound Park, ospiti del festival lombardo Dargen D’Amico e Piero Pelù Dopo l’eccezionale successo delle prime due edizioni, che hanno registrato il sold out di tutte le serate con migliaia di spettatori di ogni età, il Lake Sound Park, che torna a Le Serre di Villa Erba di Cernobbio (area Galoppatoio) dal 12 al 15 settembre, ha ufficialmente consolidato la sua identità a livello nazionale inserendosi tra i principali festival estivi italiani. Un festival che sta facendo degli eventi open air dalla ricca, variegata e importante offerta musicale e culturale il suo fiore all’occhiello, in uno spazio che è unico sul territorio ed è diventato a tutti gli effetti un polo eventistico-culturale per gli appuntamenti dell’estate.Leggi tutta la notizia su spettacolo.euNotizie su altre fonti
