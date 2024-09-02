Lake Sound Park 2024 con Dargen Piero Pelù Teenage Dream

Leggi tutta la notizia su spettacolo.eu

(Di lunedì 2 settembre 2024) Torna a Cernobbio per l’edizioneil, ospiti del festival lombardoD’Amico eDopo l’eccezionale successo delle prime due edizioni, che hanno registrato il sold out di tutte le serate con migliaia di spettatori di ogni età, il, che torna a Le Serre di Villa Erba di Cernobbio (area Galoppatoio) dal 12 al 15 settembre, ha ufficialmente consolidato la sua identità a livello nazionale inserendosi tra i principali festival estivi italiani. Un festival che sta facendo degli eventi open air dalla ricca, variegata e importante offerta musicale e culturale il suo fiore all’occhiello, in uno spazio che è unico sul territorio ed è diventato a tutti gli effetti un polo eventistico-culturale per gli appuntamenti dell’estate.