EXPANSE MEDICAL WELCOMES JEFF HOPKINS AS CEO AND BOARD MEMBER OF ITS SPIN-OFF, FLOWPHYSIX (Di giovedì 29 agosto 2024) - PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
EXPANSE MEDICAL is excited to announce the appointment of JEFF HOPKINS as Chief Executive Officer, and as a MEMBER of the BOARD of Directors of FLOWPHYSIX, the portfolio company formerly known as EXPANSE ICE. Mr. HOPKINS brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the MEDICAL device industry, marking a pivotal moment for FLOWPHYSIX as it transitions to a commercial phase. With FDA clearance and established clinical success, the ICE Aspiration System will be launched as the FLOWRUNNER™ Aspiration System. With over 30 years of success in MEDICAL devices, Mr. HOPKINS has been instrumental in driving innovation and high growth in his previous companies, including Horizon MEDICAL Products, Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Biosense Webster, and Acclarent. Mr.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
EXPANSE MEDICAL is excited to announce the appointment of JEFF HOPKINS as Chief Executive Officer, and as a MEMBER of the BOARD of Directors of FLOWPHYSIX, the portfolio company formerly known as EXPANSE ICE. Mr. HOPKINS brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the MEDICAL device industry, marking a pivotal moment for FLOWPHYSIX as it transitions to a commercial phase. With FDA clearance and established clinical success, the ICE Aspiration System will be launched as the FLOWRUNNER™ Aspiration System. With over 30 years of success in MEDICAL devices, Mr. HOPKINS has been instrumental in driving innovation and high growth in his previous companies, including Horizon MEDICAL Products, Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Biosense Webster, and Acclarent. Mr.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- EXPANSE MEDICAL WELCOMES JEFF HOPKINS AS CEO AND BOARD MEMBER OF ITS SPIN-OFF, FLOWPHYSIX - PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- expanse medical is excited to announce the appointment of Jeff Hopkins as Chief Executive Officer, and as a member of the Board of Directors of ... adnkronos
- Dusit Thani Public Company Limited - Thai Red Cross Society (KCMH), to integrate world-class medical services with luxurious hospitality at Dusit Suites Hotel Ratchadamri, Bangkok. Located in the heart of the city on a peaceful, leafy ... newswit
- Flatiron-based rehab facilities firm acquires digital mentorship platform for young men - Flatiron-based Release Recovery, a transitional living facility operator for people with substance use disorder, is hoping to tap into a larger client base with the acquisition of a digital men’s ... crainsnewyork
Video EXPANSE MEDICALVideo EXPANSE MEDICAL