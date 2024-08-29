AEW All In 2024 – Review

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di giovedì 29 agosto 2024) L’AEW ha portato il suo show più grande dell’anno a Wembley, e che spettacolo è stato! L’anno scorso ero a Wembley a vedere uno show che è stato un successo enorme, quest’anno c’erano circa 55.000 fan che sono stati ampiamente ricompensati per la loro fedeltà. i i FATAL FOUR WAY TAG TEAM MATCH The Patriarchy (c) vs Pac, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs Bang Bang Gang vs House of Black in a Ladder Match for the AEW World Trios Championship (18:50) Che modo di iniziare lo show principale! L’energia era palpabile fin dall’inizio. La decisione di far entrare tutti i team durante il pre-show è stata geniale, risparmiando tempo prezioso. L’azione è stata frenetica dall’inizio alla fine, con spot spettacolari che hanno tenuto il pubblico col fiato sospeso. La fuga iniziale di Christian e il suo ritorno strategico hanno aggiunto un elemento narrativo interessante.