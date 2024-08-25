’Speed no limits’ Via al nuovo tour per il Salone dell’Auto

Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidiano

(Di domenica 25 agosto 2024) di Egidio Scala Dopo la presentazione alla Camera dei Deputati della proposta di legge bipartisan ’Disposizioni per promuovere lo sviluppo del turismo motoristico’, elaborata dall’Intergruppo Parlamentare ’Amici dei Motori’ in collaborazione con Automobile Club d’Italia e Città dei Motori, Speed No Limits lancia unitinerario di 4 giorni (12-15 settembre) alla scoperta dei luoghi simbolomobilismo in Piemonte, in occasione deldi Torino. Speed No Limits è una formula di turismo motoristico ideata nel 2019 da Mitia Wladimir Adesso (nella foto), accompagnatore turistico certificato e già responsabile della Ferrari Club Radio di Roma.