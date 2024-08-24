The Wrecking Crew | nel cast anche Temuera Morrison e Jacob Batalon

Leggi tutta la notizia su universalmovies

(Di sabato 24 agosto 2024) Cresce ildi The, buddy movie con protagonista la coppia formata da Jason Momoa e Dave Bautista. Secondo il the Hollywood Reporter, infatti, a bordo del progetto “nato per gioco” sarebbero saliti(The Diary of Boba Fett) e(Spider-Man: No Way Home). Il primo dovrebbe dar volto al governatore delle Hawaii, luogo in cui si svolge il film, mentre il giovane attore un investigatore privato di strada dalla bocca sporca. La fonte ha aggiunto che ilcontaFrankie Adams (The Expanse), Miyavi, Stephen Root e Claes Bang, quest’ultimo nel ruolo del villain di turno.