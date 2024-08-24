The Wrecking Crew: nel cast anche Temuera Morrison e Jacob Batalon (Di sabato 24 agosto 2024) Cresce il cast di The Wrecking Crew, buddy movie con protagonista la coppia formata da Jason Momoa e Dave Bautista. Secondo il the Hollywood Reporter, infatti, a bordo del progetto “nato per gioco” sarebbero saliti anche Temuera Morrison (The Diary of Boba Fett) e Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: No Way Home). Il primo dovrebbe dar volto al governatore delle Hawaii, luogo in cui si svolge il film, mentre il giovane attore un investigatore privato di strada dalla bocca sporca. La fonte ha aggiunto che il cast conta anche Frankie Adams (The Expanse), Miyavi, Stephen Root e Claes Bang, quest’ultimo nel ruolo del villain di turno.Leggi tutta la notizia su universalmoviesNotizie su altre fonti
- Album Review of "Self" by Fernando Perdomo (9/10) - Fernando Perdomo Perdomo is a sideman and session guitarist/vocalist/composer/multi-instrumentalist that is like a modern day member of the wrecking crew. His musical presence permeates all factions ... musicconnection
- This Star Wars Icon is Joining Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista's Action-Comedy - Temuera Morrison, beloved for his portrayal of Boba Fett in the Star Wars franchise, and Jacob Batalon, known for his role as Ned Leeds in the Spider-Man films, have officially joined the cast of the ... collider
- Star-studded action comedy The Wrecking Crew expands its cast - The wrecking crew, the upcoming action comedy from Amazon MGM Studios starring Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista, has drawn in a batch of new stars. gamereactor.eu
Video The WreckingVideo The Wrecking