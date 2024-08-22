Need for Speed Unbound, in arrivo Vol. 8: Cops vs. Racers (Di giovedì 22 agosto 2024) Electronic Arts e Criterion Games hanno annunciato Need for Speed Unbound Vol. 8: Cops vs. Racers, l’ultimo aggiornamento del live service del gioco. Disponibile su PlayStation 5, Xbox Series XS e PC, il Vol. 8 riporta in scena l’amata modalità Hot Pursuit, ispirata a Need for Speed Hot Pursuit, offrendo ai giocatori un’esperienza intensa e competitiva. Il Vol. 8 introduce nuovi gadget da inseguimento e avanzamenti nel ruolo di poliziotto, insieme a due nuove auto iconiche: la Porsche 959 S ’87 e la Lotus Evija ’23. I giocatori potranno rivivere l’emozione degli inseguimenti in una modalità 4v4, dove i poliziotti si scontrano con i piloti in una sfida adrenalinica per il dominio della strada. La modalità si sviluppa in due round intensi, in cui i giocatori si scambiano i ruoli tra poliziotto e corridore.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
- St. Johns Wood Park, London, NW8 - Whether you’re in need of a property appraisal or you’re looking to rent ... Report if in relation to a residential property in Scotland. *This is the average speed from the provider with the fastest ... rightmove.co.uk
- 3-round 2025 NFL mock draft gives Chiefs future a strong defensive foundation - Here at Arrowhead Addict, it's always draft season! Despite the fact that we're closing in on Week 0 of the college football season, we're already in full-on evaluation mode looking at some potential ... msn
- Raiders DE Crosby has no other setting besides max - Paul Gutierrez joined NFL Nation in 2013 and serves as its Las Vegas Raiders reporter. He has a multi-platform role - writing on ESPN.com, television appearances on NFL Liv ... espn.co.uk
Video Need forVideo Need for