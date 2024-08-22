Need for Speed Unbound in arrivo Vol 8 | Cops vs Racers

Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpool

(Di giovedì 22 agosto 2024) Electronic Arts e Criterion Games hanno annunciatoforVol. 8:vs., l’ultimo aggiornamento del live service del gioco. Disponibile su PlayStation 5, Xbox Series XS e PC, il Vol. 8 riporta in scena l’amata modalità Hot Pursuit, ispirata aforHot Pursuit, offrendo ai giocatori un’esperienza intensa e competitiva. Il Vol. 8 introduce nuovi gadget da inseguimento e avanzamenti nel ruolo di poliziotto, insieme a due nuove auto iconiche: la Porsche 959 S ’87 e la Lotus Evija ’23. I giocatori potranno rivivere l’emozione degli inseguimenti in una modalità 4v4, dove i poliziotti si scontrano con i piloti in una sfida adrenalinica per il dominio della strada. La modalità si sviluppa in due round intensi, in cui i giocatori si scambiano i ruoli tra poliziotto e corridore.