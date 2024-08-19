Neville elogia Slot ‘clinico e brutale’ nel trionfo del Liverpool (Di lunedì 19 agosto 2024) Abbiamo tradotto per voi questo articolo: Gary Neville ha elogiato l’allenatore del Liverpool, Arne Slot, per il suo approccio spietato nella vittoria contro l’Ipswich Town di sabato. Slot, che affrontava la sua prima partita ufficiale come nuovo allenatore dei Reds, ha assistito alle difficoltà della sua squadra nella prima partita della Premier League a Portman Road. Il Liverpool ha registrato un totale di gol previsti (xG) pari a 0,09 dai suoi tre tiri in porta, vincendo il 47,4% dei 97 duelli disputati nei primi 45 minuti. L’olandese ha scelto di far sostituire Jarell Quansah al posto di Ibrahima Konate a metà tempo, e la sua squadra è migliorata dopo l’intervallo grazie alle reti di Diogo Jota e Mohamed Salah, che hanno assicurato il trionfo.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie su altre fonti
- Arne Slot blueprint on show in first Liverpool game - but old habits still get results - Old habits will continue to die hard for Liverpool. But the transition to Arne slot’s ways was evident in his first game in charge. The below-par performance in the first half would suggest the Reds ... mirror.co.uk
- Gary Neville hails 'brutal' Arne Slot decision that was key to Liverpool's win over Ipswich - Gary neville has lauded the decisiveness of Liverpool's new manager, Arne slot, calling him "clinical and brutal" after a tactical switch during his first Premier League game reaped rewards. In his ... msn
- Gary Neville wowed by ‘brutal’ Arne Slot call that shows new Liverpool boss is for real - Liverpool manager Arne slot made a big impression on pundit Gary neville during the opening weekend, with the Manchester United legend taken aback by one particularly ruthless call the Dutchman made. teamtalk
Video Neville elogiaVideo Neville elogia