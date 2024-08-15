The Nightmare Before Christmas, il regista Henry Selick: "C'è un cameo di Jack in ogni film che ho fatto” (Di giovedì 15 agosto 2024) Il regista di Coraline, Henry Selick, dice di nascondere segretamente un Jack Skeletron di The Nightmare Before Christmas in ogni film che realizza. I fan di The Nightmare Before Christmas sapranno che Jack Skellington è apparso in alcuni film di Tim Burton nel corso degli anni, da Edward mani di forbice a Beetlejuice. Ma il regista Henry Selick dice di aver incluso il Re delle Zucche anche nei suoi film, tra cui Coraline. Dove si possono trovare i camei di Jack? "Se si guarda con molta, molta attenzione, si può scoprire che c'è qualche immagine di Jack in ogni altro film che ho fatto. Non posso dire legalmente che sia vero, ma potrebbe esserlo", dice Selick in un'intervista esclusiva a GamesRadar+. L'animatore inLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
