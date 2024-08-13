Will Bitcoin Halving Influence iGaming? SOFTSWISS H1'2024 Overview (Di martedì 13 agosto 2024) The second quarter of 2024 was marked by a historical event: the Bitcoin Halving. Did this event affect the iGaming market? SOFTSWISS shares insights in its quarterly "State of Crypto" Overview. GZIRA, Malta, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Post-Halving iGaming Market Overview The Bitcoin Halving occurs approximately every four years, reducing the reward for mining new blocks by 50%. Blockchain experts believe the recent Halving may lead to new regulations in the crypto-driven iGaming sector, while also potentially increasing Bitcoin's value and benefiting Bitcoin-friendly iGaming brands. SOFTSWISS experts analysed the data gathered from around 250 crypto-friendly brands powered by the company that engaged in crypto transactions during the first half of 2024. The index increased by 13% since the beginning of the year.
