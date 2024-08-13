Fonte : liberoquotidiano di 13 ago 2024

Will Bitcoin Halving Influence iGaming? SOFTSWISS H1' 2024 Overview

Will Bitcoin Halving Influence iGaming? SOFTSWISS H1'2024 Overview (Di martedì 13 agosto 2024) The second quarter of 2024 was marked by a historical event: the Bitcoin Halving. Did this event affect the iGaming market? SOFTSWISS shares insights in its quarterly "State of Crypto" Overview. GZIRA, Malta, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/

Post-Halving iGaming Market Overview The Bitcoin Halving occurs approximately every four years, reducing the reward for mining new blocks by 50%. Blockchain experts believe the recent Halving may lead to new regulations in the crypto-driven iGaming sector, while also potentially increasing Bitcoin's value and benefiting Bitcoin-friendly iGaming brands. SOFTSWISS experts analysed the data gathered from around 250 crypto-friendly brands powered by the company that engaged in crypto transactions during the first half of 2024. The index increased by 13% since the beginning of the year.
Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Notizie su altre fonti
  • Borse pronte a partire in rialzo - I maggiori indici di Borsa Italiana e le principali piazze finanziarie europee dovrebbero iniziare la giornata con progressi frazionali. I principali indici azionari statunitensi hanno registrato vari ... soldionline

  • Nikkei 225 a +3%, recuperati i livelli pre-lunedì nero - Nikkei 225 recupera completamente i livelli pre-crollo di lunedì 5 agosto. Ad aiutare uno yen debole e fondamentali interessanti per il top dell'industria giapponese. tradingonline

  • Borsa: l'Europa rialza la testa, Milano apre +0,5% trainata dalle banche - Scatto di Mps (+3,9%), bene Unicredit e Unipol. Giu' Bper (Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) - Milano, 07 ago - Le Borse europee rialzano la testa e aprono in rialzo, in scia al recupero di Wall Street e dell' ... borsa.corriere

Video di Tendenza
Video Will Bitcoin
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.