Will Bitcoin Halving Influence iGaming? SOFTSWISS H1' 2024 Overview

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 13 agosto 2024) The second quarter ofwas marked by a historical event: the. Did this event affect themarket?shares insights in its quarterly "State of Crypto". GZIRA, Malta, Aug. 13,/PRNewswire/Post-MarketTheoccurs approximately every four years, reducing the reward for mining new blocks by 50%. Blockchain experts believe the recentmay lead to new regulations in the crypto-drivensector, while also potentially increasing's value and benefiting-friendlybrands.experts analysed the data gathered from around 250 crypto-friendly brands powered by the company that engaged in crypto transactions during the first half of. The index increased by 13% since the beginning of the year.