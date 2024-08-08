Stevie Ray Vaughan | il tipo che ti fa vendere le chitarre

Leggi tutta la notizia su dailyshowmagazine

(Di giovedì 8 agosto 2024) Quando ascoltavoRaypensavo sempre: “Questo tizio mi faràle“. Di grandi chitarristi nella storia ce ne sono molti, ce ne sono stati molti ma Steve Ray aveva soluzioni nella mano che mi spiazzavano.Ray: “Questo tizio mi faràle“ Non farò una analisi tecnica di, credo sia superflua e pretenziosa, mi limiterò a raccontare sensazioni e storielle. Aveva una tecnica imbarazzante per quanto bella e anche un po’ originale. Indubbiamente parliamo di un chitarrista fortemente influenzato da Hendrix ma del resto chi non lo è stato?sembrava pennasse tutte le corde quando suonava ma in realtà era di una precisione imbarazzante e di una pulizia imbarazzante.