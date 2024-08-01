Angel Yeast Brings Together Innovative Consortium to Build Industrial Park for Synthetic Biology Development

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 1 agosto 2024) SHANGHAI, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/(SH600298), a global leader inmanufacturing, is spearheading an initiative that unites universities and enterprises to form andedicated to advancingtechnology. This initiative also accelerates the construction of the Xiaotingin Yichang, Hubei Province. The goal is to establish an integrated industry chain, starting withproduction and extending through fermentation of raw materials, bio-manufacturing, and product application. By 2035, this initiative aims to develop a 50-billion-yuan (USD 6.89 billion) industry cluster.