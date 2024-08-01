Angel Yeast Brings Together Innovative Consortium to Build Industrial Park for Synthetic Biology Development (Di giovedì 1 agosto 2024) SHANGHAI, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Angel Yeast (SH600298), a global leader in Yeast manufacturing, is spearheading an initiative that unites universities and enterprises to form an Innovative Consortium dedicated to advancing Synthetic Biology technology. This initiative also accelerates the construction of the Xiaoting Synthetic Biology Industrial Park in Yichang, Hubei Province. The goal is to establish an integrated industry chain, starting with Yeast production and extending through fermentation of raw materials, bio-manufacturing, and product application. By 2035, this initiative aims to develop a 50-billion-yuan (USD 6.89 billion) industry cluster.
