Finastra partners with CredAble to deliver a holistic supply chain finance offering to banks globally

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 23 luglio 2024)Trade Innovation, integrated'splatform, enablesto grow their trade andbusiness andenhanced customer experiences LONDON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/, a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, today announced itship, a working capitalplatform, to expand the functionality ofTrade Innovation.'s feature-rich platform is now integratedthe solution, providing new and existing customersa comprehensive. As a result,can accelerate their revenue growth, expand their business and increase customer satisfaction bycorporates a wider range of financial servicesin a single platform.