ESPY Awards 2024 | Serena Williams guida una serata glam da red carpet

Leggi tutta la notizia su velvetmag

(Di martedì 23 luglio 2024) Torna l’appuntamento annuale con gli, la cui cerimonia è stata presentata da. Tutti i look più belli sul red. La stagione dei premi in realtà non finisce mai per le celebrità. Ne è un esempio gli, una cerimonia annuale giunta alla sua 32esima edizione che si è svolta a Los Angeles, precisamente presso il Dolby Theatre lo scorso 11 luglio. Numerose le star che hanno partecipato all’ambito red, inclusache, per l’occasione, ha sfoggiato diversi look confermandosi una indiscussa fashion addicted. L’ex campionessa di tennis, del resto, è molto legata poiché è stata la prima atleta afroamericana a presentare la cerimonia degli, nonché la quarta donna ad occuparsi della presentazione. Motivo per cui questa volta ha potuto sfruttare anche il suo appeal, giocando con diversi look.