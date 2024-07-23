ESPY Awards 2024: Serena Williams guida una serata glam da red carpet (Di martedì 23 luglio 2024) Torna l’appuntamento annuale con gli ESPY Awards 2024, la cui cerimonia è stata presentata da Serena Williams. Tutti i look più belli sul red carpet. La stagione dei premi in realtà non finisce mai per le celebrità. Ne è un esempio gli ESPY Awards 2024, una cerimonia annuale giunta alla sua 32esima edizione che si è svolta a Los Angeles, precisamente presso il Dolby Theatre lo scorso 11 luglio. Numerose le star che hanno partecipato all’ambito red carpet, inclusa Serena Williams che, per l’occasione, ha sfoggiato diversi look confermandosi una indiscussa fashion addicted. L’ex campionessa di tennis, del resto, è molto legata poiché è stata la prima atleta afroamericana a presentare la cerimonia degli ESPY Awards, nonché la quarta donna ad occuparsi della presentazione. Motivo per cui questa volta ha potuto sfruttare anche il suo appeal glam, giocando con diversi look.Leggi tutta la notizia su velvetmagNotizie su altre fonti
