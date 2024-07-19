Nba | Westbrook verso i Denver Nuggets

Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

(Di venerdì 19 luglio 2024) Russellè pronto a unirsi ai. Clippers e Jazz hanno chiuso una sign-and-trade che vede l’ex Mvp andare nello Utah in cambio di Kris Dunn, che firmerà un triennale da 17 milioni di dollari, con l’ultimo anno non garantito. Ai Jazz anche una seconda scelta al draft 2030, i diritti su Balsa Koprivica (57esima scelta al draft 2021) e, come riporta Espn, un conguaglio di 4,3 milioni di dollari. Ma, 35 anni, non si fermerà a Salt Lake City: si vataglio e buyout con destinazione, che aveva bisogno di un aggiunta al reparto esterni dopo gli addii di Kentavious Caldwell-Pope e Reggie Jackson. Nba:SportFace.