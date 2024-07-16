Envision Energy Launched Joint Venture with PIF and Vision Industries

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 16 luglio 2024) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/, recognized as the "Green Giant" among the "2024 TIME100 Most Influential Companies", has unveiled a strategic(JV)Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and. Thisaims to accelerate the wind power growth throughout the Middle East, committing to driving the region's journey towards a cleaner, more sustainable future. The JV will focus on manufacturing and assembling the wind turbines and components, including blades, nacelles and hubs. Under the agreement,holds the majority share in the JV, while PIF andhold the remainder. The collaboration will support Saudi Arabia's goal of localizing 75% of renewablecomponents by 2030, in linethe Saudi Ministry of's National RenewableProgram.