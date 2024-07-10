POWERCHINA's ESG Efforts in Serbia Benefit Local Communities while Supporting Sustainable Development and Construction (Di mercoledì 10 luglio 2024) - BEIJING, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Power Construction Corporation of China ("POWERCHINA" or "the Company") officially laid the foundation stone for the Serbian National Football Stadium being built by the Company in Belgrade recently, driving Local economic and social Development. POWERCHINA is actively promoting infrastructure connectivity in Serbia and has stepped up its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities in the country. The Serbian National Football Stadium and Exhibition EXPO Belgrade 2027 project, located in the southwest of Belgrade, is a major priority Development project in Serbia. It will have the capacity to host World Cup and European Cup-level football events, boosting economic Development. The Convention and Exhibition Center will serve as one of the largest international trade expo venues in Southeast Europe and host the EXPO 2027.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
