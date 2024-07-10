F-16 per Kyiv e Nato sempre più forte Il discorso di Lloyd Austin a Washington

Leggi tutta la notizia su formiche

(Di mercoledì 10 luglio 2024) “I have never seenstronger or more united than it is today”, ha detto, ministro della Difesa statunitense e, nell’occasione del suo 75simo anniversario, lavoreremo per altri 75 anni di pace e sicurezza, ha aggiunto. IlPublic Forum, di cui Formiche è media partner per l’Italia, è partito alle 15 italiane. Dopo il segretario di Stato (ministro degli Esteri) Usa, Anthony Blinken, il Comandante supremo delle forze alleate in Europa, general Christopher Cavoli, il terzo intervento è stato di, segretario della Difesa Usa. Questi interventi di questo calibro potranno essere seguiti sul nostro sito, in diretta (fino alla mezzanotte del 10 luglio, dalle 15 alla mezzanotte dell’11) o in differita. “75 anni fa, giusto qualche isolato più giù, 12 Paesi – tra cui l’Italia – si sono promessi di restare uniti per proteggere la libertà e la democrazia innanzi alle aggressioni violente”.