Cambrex to Expand Stability Storage Business with New Facility in Durham, North Carolina (Di lunedì 8 luglio 2024)
Cambrex today announced the expansion of its Stability Storage Business, Q1 Scientific, which offers environmentally-controlled Stability Storage services to the pharmaceutical, medical device, and life sciences industries. Q1 Scientific will open a new state-of-the-art Facility in Durham, North Carolina before the end of 2024, featuring advanced Storage capabilities and co-located next to the existing Cambrex analytical Facility. The new Durham Facility will initially offer 7 ICH Stability chambers, covering a range of conditions including 2-8°C, 25°C/40%RH, 25°C/60%RH, 30°C/65%RH, and 40°C/75%RH, as well as both -20°C and ultra low (-70°C/-80°C) Storage conditions. The phase 2 expansion, planned within the next 24 months, will increase the Facility's capacity to 20 chambers, with the potential for 20,000 cubic feet of Storage space when complete.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
