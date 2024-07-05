CGTN | SCO' s ' big family' expands ushers in new chapter of cooperation

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 5 luglio 2024) BEIJING, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/The opening ceremony of the Trans-Caspian International Transportation Route was held in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, marking the debut of Chinese trucks utilizing a road transport route to reach the Caspian Sea. Before that, China-Europe freight trains originating from China and crossing the Caspian Sea had already maintained seamless operations for two years. Now, a comprehensive, multi-dimensional network integrating road, rail, air and pipeline transportation has been established. As two founding members of the ShanghaiOrganization (SCO), the project between China and Kazakhstan showcases the Shanghai Spirit, which features mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for the diversity of civilizations and pursuit of common development.