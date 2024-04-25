Chad Gable non scherza più

Chad Gable

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
Chad Gable non scherza più (Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024) Nell’episodio di questa settimana, abbiamo visto le prime conseguenze per Gable e l’Alpha Academy. La frustrazione di Gable è esplosa a Montreal dopo non essere riuscito ad avere la meglio su Zayn, un colpo di scena forse prevedibile, ma che apre scenari molto interessanti. Tanti fan avrebbero preferito vedere lui al posto di Sami a Wrestlemania 40, il suo percorso per arrivare a battere Gunther sembrava più coerente rispetto a quello del canadese. Al di là della decisione di puntare su Zayn, la storyline è riuscita a intrecciare bene anche il destino di Chad, che da motivatore di Sami è passato a odiarlo dopo non essere riuscito a capitalizzare la chance concessa. Pure io avrei preferito fosse stato Gable a battere l’austriaco, mi sembrava più bisognoso di un successo simile. Sami volevo vederlo combattere ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Notizie su altre fonti: gable chad

Female WWE star sends message to chad gable following RAW - chad gable asserts the heel turn is here to stay following WWE RAW. After berating his stablemates, chad gable was backstage when Cathy Kelley caught him for a brief interview. On ...msn

WWE's chad gable Celebrates Successful Day - C had gable, a prominent figure in WWE, took center stage on last night's "WWE Raw," signaling a stark shift in demeanor as he publicly criticized his Alpha Academy teammates. This morning, gable took ...msn

Top 10 Moments from Raw - Jey Uso talks with Damian Priest ahead of their Backlash match Jey Uso took to the ring to talk about his upcoming match against world heavyweight champion ...si

Video di Tendenza
Video Chad Gable
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.