Look total denim, da errore di stile a tendenza: le vip lo amano (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Da errore imperdonabile a tendenza irrinunciabile: nel giro di qualche stagione il total denim ha compiuto la rivoluzione, diventando lo stile più caldo della primavera. Lo aveva già anticipato Clara al Festival di Sanremo, e ora le vip sui social lo confermano osando anche con strass, strappi e stampe e strizzando l’occhi alla moda di qualche anno fa. Un tuffo negli anni 2000 Alessandra Amoroso in AgoldeA guardare i Look proposti dalle vip sembra di rivivere gli anni 2000, quando Britney Spears e Justin Timberlake si facevano fotografare con l’iconico Look total denim coordinato. L’aria degli y2k si respira nell’outfit Dondup di Diletta Leotta, con jeans stracciati a vita bassa e top bustier. La conduttrice sportiva è una vera amante ...
