Sugar | il Thriller di Colin Farrell Conquista la Critica con un Punteggio dell’81%

Sugar, il Thriller di Colin Farrell Conquista la Critica con un Punteggio dell’81% (Di domenica 7 aprile 2024) Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it Mister Movie La nuova serie tv Thriller poliziesca di Colin Farrell, “Sugar”, ha già Conquistato il cuore degli spettatori di Apple TV+, ottenendo un impressionante Punteggio dell’81% su Rotten Tomatoes. L’attore, noto per la sua versatilità in una vasta gamma di ruoli, è al centro di questa serie che promette mistero e intrigo. La Serie Sugar di Colin Farrell su Apple TV+ ottiene buone recensioni La trama di “Sugar” ruota attorno a un enigmatico detective privato alle prese con i suoi demoni personali mentre si immerge nell’indagine sulla scomparsa dell’amata nipote di un produttore di Hollywood. Farrell è ...
