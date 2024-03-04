Xbox Series X di SpongeBob SquarePants Special Edition annunciata da Microsoft

Xbox Series X di SpongeBob SquarePants Special Edition annunciata da Microsoft (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) Microsoft ha annunciato una nuova collaborazione tra Xbox, Best Buy, Paramount Game Studios e GameMill con protagonista una Xbox Series X custom dedicata interamente a SpongeBob SquarePants, la simpatica ed iconica spugna dell’omonima serie animata. Come possiamo leggere su Xbox Wire, sfruttando i Best Buy Drops sull’app Best Buy Mobile, i fan potranno avere l’opportunità esclusiva di mettere le mani sul bundle Xbox Series X – Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Special Edition, che include al suo interno la console del colosso americano ispirata a SpongeBob SquarePants. Nello specifico, questa Series X custom è contraddistinta dal classico sorriso smagliante ...
