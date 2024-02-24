LIVE Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 in DIRETTA | sempre 31 in testa | c’è Moscon con Van Aert

Dove seguire la Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 in TV e streaming? Diretta su Eurosport

(Di sabato 24 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA14.00 Parecchio vento laterale intanto. Nel gruppo diWout vana fare l’andatura. 13.57 Caduta per un uomo della Israel-Premier Tech, subito soccorso dai suoi medici. 13.56 Foratura per Edoardo Affini (Visma-Lease a Bike) nel gruppo di, dove rimangono dunque in 31. 13.54 Laurenz Rex (Intermarché-Wanty) prova ad andarsene dal gruppo inseguitore dopo aver superato il Leberg, ma viene ripreso. 13.51 Ora il gruppo inseguitore non è per nulla lontano. Giornata un po’ grigia, i nuvoloni neri sono all’orizzonte e c’è vento. Fora Rasmus Tillier (Uno-X). 13.48 Corsa ancora sull’Haghoek, che porterà diretti sul Leberg, terzo muro di giornata. 13.45 Intanto il gruppo inseguitore si è avvicinato a 30” dai 32 battistrada. 13.41 Superato anche l’Holleweg. ...

