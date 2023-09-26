THE GLEN GRANT DEVOTION 70-YEAR-OLD SELLS FOR £81,250 ($101,300 USD) AT AUCTION WITH PROCEEDS TO BENEFIT THE ROYAL SCOTTISH FORESTRY SOCIETY (Di martedì 26 settembre 2023) - Sotheby's has completed the sale of the first of the seven total decanters, each one-of-a-kind, and housing an exquisite 70-YEAR-old single malt whisky, the oldest release from The GLEN GRANT distillery. ROTHES, Scotland, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On Friday, The GLEN GRANT Distillery and Sotheby's announced the sale of The GLEN GRANT DEVOTION Decanter Number One for £81,250 ($101.3k). PROCEEDS from the AUCTION will be donated to the ROYAL SCOTTISH FORESTRY SOCIETY, in support of the preservation of local woodland WITHin the Speyside area. This AUCTION, in partnership WITH ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
THE GLEN GRANT SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY REVEALS DEVOTION 70-YEAR-OLD - A SCULPTURAL MASTERPIECE AND THE OLDEST EVER RELEASE FROM THE DISTILLERY
The first of the seven total decanters, each one-of-a-kind, will be auctioned by Sotheby's FROM September 11-22 ROTHES, Scotland, Sept. 12, 2023 ...
