Navigate Change, Shaping Smarter Finance Together: Huawei Cloud Releases Data Warehouse 3.0 (Di giovedì 8 giugno 2023) - SHANGHAI, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 From June 7 to 8, Huawei Global Intelligent Finance Summit (HiFS) was held in Shanghai with the theme "Navigate Change, Shaping Smarter Finance Together". At the summit, Zhang Ping'an, Executive Director of Huawei and CEO of Huawei Cloud, released Huawei Cloud Data Warehouse 3.0 globally. Huawei Cloud GaussDB(DWS) is a next-generation all-scenario Cloud Data Warehouse. It enhances serverless Cloud native capabilities, simplifies IT architecture, and enables everyone to use and analyze ...
