“Life Is Not A Game” | il film di Antonio Valerio Spera al cinema

CinemaItaliano.Info

'I willforget where I come from. I will craft my own drum. Gather my beloved near, and our ... genuine friendship, fearless courage, love for, praise for nature and a longing for peace. In ...We believe that death doeshave the last word in a person's. The third truth is that Christ really saves. He is involved in myand yours. We must accept only that saving, rescuing ... LIFE IS (NOT) A GAME - Dal 2 febbraio al cinema As a corporate lawyer, Pernille Kruse Madsen regularly travelled the world – but what she saw made her determined to help deprived children ...Pope Benedict XVI waves as he appears for the last time at the balcony of his summer residence in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, February 28, 2013. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo Reuters ...