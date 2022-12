Cipla EU to Invest EUR 15 million in Ethris | initiating a strategic collaboration

(Di venerdì 30 dicembre 2022) - -partner for the development of mRNA-based therapies MUMBAI, India and MUNICH, Germany, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/Limited (BSE: 500087) (NSE:EQ) referred to as "" today announced that its wholly-owned UK subsidiary,(EU) Limited ("EU") has signed definitive agreements for equityment of EUR 15inGmbH (""), a global leader in delivering mRNAs directly to the respiratory system including administration by inhalation. Thement will facilitate a long-termpartnership betweenandfor the development of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based ...

siciliareport.it

For more information, visit www.ethris.com Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/947146/_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/- eu - to -- ...For more information, visit www.ethris.com Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/947146/_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/- eu - to -- ... Esordio del Cus Catania nella serie A2 femminile German firm Ethris is a global leader in delivering mRNAs directly to the respiratory system including administration by inhalation. The transaction of the deal is expected to get completed within 60 ...Cipla EU will invest Euro 15 million for acquisition of 9,939 common shares of face value of Euro 1 each, for a stake of 10.35 per cent, said the company in its regulatory filing. The transaction is ...