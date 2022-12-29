“I Wish I Was Flawless | I’m Not” | il nuovo EP di Banners

Leggi su lopinionista

(Di giovedì 29 dicembre 2022) Pluripremiato artista con oltre 1,5 miliardi di streaming in tutto il mondo, singoli certificati platino e oro, brani che hanno fatto da colonna sonora in numerose serie e pubblicità,annuncia il suo ritorno con ‘II Was, I’m Not’, ilep in arrivo in digitale il 13 gennaio, una raccolta di inediti che seguono la precedente pubblicazione, ‘It’s Gonna Be OK’ del 2021, da oltre venti milioni di streaming. Illavoro mira a segnare il prossimo audace passo nella scintillante carriera di, autore di brani sinceri, brillanti e diretti. ‘II Was, I’m Not’ nasce dall’isolamento da pandemia che l’artista ha passato praticamente da solo, guardandosi allo specchio e analizzando i suoi difetti. L’ep è una mini ...