“I Wish I Was Flawless, I’m Not”, il nuovo EP di Banners (Di giovedì 29 dicembre 2022) Pluripremiato artista con oltre 1,5 miliardi di streaming in tutto il mondo, singoli certificati platino e oro, brani che hanno fatto da colonna sonora in numerose serie e pubblicità, Banners annuncia il suo ritorno con ‘I Wish I Was Flawless, I’m Not’, il nuovo ep in arrivo in digitale il 13 gennaio, una raccolta di inediti che seguono la precedente pubblicazione, ‘It’s Gonna Be OK’ del 2021, da oltre venti milioni di streaming. Il nuovo lavoro mira a segnare il prossimo audace passo nella scintillante carriera di Banners, autore di brani sinceri, brillanti e diretti. ‘I Wish I Was Flawless, I’m Not’ nasce dall’isolamento da pandemia che l’artista ha passato praticamente da solo, guardandosi allo specchio e analizzando i suoi difetti. L’ep è una mini ...Leggi su lopinionista
King Charles's 2022 Christmas messageSome years ago, I was able to fulfil a life - long wish to visit Bethlehem and the Church of the Nativity. There, I went down into the Chapel of the Manger and stood in silent reverence by the silver ...
#UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. The Soft Power of PhilatelyAll those who wish to do so will be able to purchase the stamp at all municipal branches of the ... In addition, a stamp with the obscene phrase 'Russian warship, fuck you!' was issued. The specimen ... “I Wish I Was Flawless, I’m Not”, il nuovo EP di Banners L'Opinionista
‘Our government’s action will help restore economic growth’As 2022 has come to an end, I hope that all my constituents have had wonderful festive period and I would like to wish you all a happy New Year.
Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following assault in YorkshireA woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following an assault in Yorkshire. Humberside Police were called to Little London Lane in West Cowick, near Snaith in East Yorkshire, ...
Wish WasSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Wish Was