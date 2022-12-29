Sci alpino: ottimo terzo posto di Marta Bassino nel Gigante di ...Valutazione dei rischi: a che cosa serve?I 10 video giochi più attesi del 2023In Europa la 250ª edizione della Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series Ultime offerte NVIDIASorpresa festiva in GTA OnlineNatale con i migliori titoli su GeForce NOWWRC GENERATIONS: ARRIVA IL TRAILER PER SWITCHTLe proposte di Vactidy per i regali di last minute Offerte di The Sims 4Ultime Blog

“I Wish I Was Flawless, I’m Not”, il nuovo EP di Banners (Di giovedì 29 dicembre 2022) Pluripremiato artista con oltre 1,5 miliardi di streaming in tutto il mondo, singoli certificati platino e oro, brani che hanno fatto da colonna sonora in numerose serie e pubblicità, Banners annuncia il suo ritorno con ‘I Wish I Was Flawless, I’m Not’, il nuovo ep in arrivo in digitale il 13 gennaio, una raccolta di inediti che seguono la precedente pubblicazione, ‘It’s Gonna Be OK’ del 2021, da oltre venti milioni di streaming. Il nuovo lavoro mira a segnare il prossimo audace passo nella scintillante carriera di Banners, autore di brani sinceri, brillanti e diretti. ‘I Wish I Was Flawless, I’m Not’ nasce dall’isolamento da pandemia che l’artista ha passato praticamente da solo, guardandosi allo specchio e analizzando i suoi difetti. L’ep è una mini ...
