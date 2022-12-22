Hisense Expands Its Global Influence with Cutting-Edge Technology

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 22 dicembre 2022) - QINGDAO, China, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/From the eye-catching FIFA World Cup LED perimeter board to the application of its intelligent transportationin Qatar, "" elements shine everywhere in this year's FIFA World CupTM, highlighting the brand's prominent role in the world's biggest football tournament., as a leading force in the home appliance industry and the Official Sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2022TM, has showcased its latestization achievement at thissporting event. By making continuous progress in R&D and providingconsumersfirst-tier products,is moving towards its goal of becoming an international corporation. Product Quality HelpExcel among ...