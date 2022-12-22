Le proposte di Vactidy per i regali di last minute Offerte di The Sims 4Annunciata la roadmap del 2023 di World of Warcraft!Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection primo updateNuovo trailer per One Piece OdysseyCalcio: scandaloso! Un miliardo di €uro alla Serie A da parte del ...Ilary Blasi criticata per i ritocchi del chirurgo plasticoFedez a Las Vega è stato cacciato da un casinò insieme a Andrea MuziiCidiverte annuncia l’acquisizione di MultiplayerHabbo introduce il suo mondo virtuale nel metaversoUltime Blog

Hisense Expands Its Global Influence with Cutting-Edge Technology (Di giovedì 22 dicembre 2022) - QINGDAO, China, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 From the eye-catching FIFA World Cup LED perimeter board to the application of its intelligent transportation Technology in Qatar, "Hisense" elements shine everywhere in this year's FIFA World CupTM, highlighting the brand's prominent role in the world's biggest football tournament. Hisense, as a leading force in the home appliance industry and the Official Sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2022TM, has showcased its latest Globalization achievement at this Global sporting event. By making continuous progress in R&D and providing Global consumers with first-tier products, Hisense is moving towards its goal of becoming an international corporation. Product Quality Help Hisense Excel among ...
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1964438/image_5015956_33821720.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/hisense - expands - its - global - influence - with - ...

