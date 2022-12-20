FOSSiBOT Announces First Release of F2400 EU Version Powerful Power Station (Di martedì 20 dicembre 2022) SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
FOSSiBOT Announces that the F2400 solar generator EU Version is ready for order in Europe. The FOSSiBOT F2400 is characterized by 2048Wh large capacity, 2400W high-Power, and super fast charging within 1.5 hours. It can be used as a UPS and also in combination with solar cells. From Dec.20th-Dec.31st, FOSSiBOT F2400 EU Version is available on FOSSiBOT's official website and Amazon with a discounted price for First Release. The EU Version shares the same design and specs as the US/JP Version except for the voltage and AC plug ports. The voltage of the EU Version is ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
