GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars ora disponibileTOWER OF FANTASY – AGGIORNAMENTO 2.2 Proscenic - proposte smart dal prezzo vantaggiosoDragonflight - la Stagione 1 è disponibilePanda Security - sicurezza di Smartphone e PC in vacanzaSamsung TV Plus con 12 nuovi canali disponibiliIlary Blasi a Michelle Hunziker : Una vendetta per TottiDiletta Leotta super sexy : Xmas partBeat Saber lancia il primo mixtape rock in assolutoThe Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition è ora disponibile su ...Ultime Blog

Introducing Kapsul ATLAS protective athletic gear

Introducing Kapsul
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Introducing Kapsul ATLAS protective athletic gear (Di mercoledì 14 dicembre 2022) With revolutionary Dynamic Neck Stabilization Technology The biomechanically-tested neck protective shirts empower every athlete to do what they love for longer—no matter their age or skill level. WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Kapsul Tech Corp. today announced the Kapsul ATLAS, a lightweight and flexible shirt with a protective collar designed to support athletes' necks without compromising their performance. Kapsul ATLAS fills the gap in protective gear between the torso and head with technology built on industry-leading research into neck biomechanics. Kapsul's Built-in Dynamic Neck Stabilization Technology provides neck support and stabilization without impacting an athlete's range of motion or ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Introducing Kapsul ATLAS protective athletic gear

Un tempo erano gli aristocratici alla scoperta del Vecchio Continente, innamorati dell’Italia, culla della Magna Grecia prima e dell’Impero Romano poi. Oggi sono i moderni viaggiatori, ma anche gli st ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Introducing Kapsul
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Introducing Kapsul Introducing Kapsul ATLAS protective athletic