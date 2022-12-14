China Matters' Features | How China' s Guizhou Protects Its Ecosystem

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 14 dicembre 2022) BEIJING, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/releases a talk show series on the development of southwest'sProvince. The six-episode talk show, named The Talk with, invites six guests fromand abroad to share their views on topics such as howpromotes rural revitalization, how local culture can give a boost to its tourism industry and how the province can build a better. In this episode,talks to William Brown, a professor at's Xiamen University. Brown has stayed infor over three decades. In 2019, he ...