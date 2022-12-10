Sonic Super Teams - il gioco da tavolo - RecensioneMARCELL JACOBS PRESENTA LA SUA “ACADEMY” A DESENZANO DEL GARDA, UN ...Cipresso Toscano: una pianta senza tempo che contraddistingue la ...Arcane, VALORANT e League of Legends trionfano ai The Games Awards Destiny 2 - PINNACOLO DELL'OSSERVATRICEDiablo IV è disponibile per il reacquistoSPLATOON 3: LA BIG RUN È IN ARRIVOSYNCED entra in Open Beta il 10 dicembre THE LORDS OF THE FALLEN PRESENTA IL PRIMO GAMEPLAY Street Fighter 6 - Pre-Order TrailerUltime Blog

“My Favorite Things” | il singolo di Izis “La enfermera de la Salsa”

Favorite Things
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a lopinionista©

zazoom
Commenta
“My Favorite Things”, il singolo di Izis “La enfermera de la Salsa” (Di sabato 10 dicembre 2022) La cantante Isis Rosario, meglio conosciuta come Izis “La enfermera de la Salsa” lancia il suo nuovo singolo “My Favorite Things“, una canzone che riflette i momenti migliori da condividere con la famiglia in questo periodo natalizio. “My Favorite Things” è una canzone scritta da Richard Rodgers e Oscar Hammerstein II nel 1953 per il musical di Broadway The Sound of Music. Inoltre, in questa occasione Izis lancia la sua versione Tropical sotto la direzione, la produzione e l’arrangiamento musicale dell’eccezionale cantante Ricky Luis. “Ho sempre amato questa canzone. L’ho registrato a Fort Lewis quando prestavo servizio militare lì, quindi ho avuto l’opportunità di inserirlo in un album di Natale con musica in inglese. Più tardi, 11 ...
Leggi su lopinionista

Aspettando il Natale con Disney Plus: 10 film da recuperare

Infatti, tra le molte cose, il lungometraggio in questione spicca anche per le splendide musiche di Richard Rodgers, tra le quali emerge la famosissima My Favorite Things (oggi al sesto posto della ...

Celebrate The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year With Ferrari World Abu Dhabi's Winterfest

The streets are filled with joy and all things festive as the Park's roaming entertainment delight ...and greet opportunities will be available for guests to enjoy with the return of fan - favorite ... My Favorite Things, le cose che preferisco: Jazz in Friuli Venezia Giulia – part 2  A Proposito di Jazz - Di e con Gerlando Gatto

Fourth-years Katie Cole and Keith Smith share their moments performing in their college career moments

Two fourth-years in the Department of Theatre and Dance reflect on their experiences, how it lead up to their respective roles in "The Nutcracker" and where it will take them in the future.

Three things to know on Bowling Green entering the Quick Lane Bowl

New Mexico State opened as a one-point favorite for their Dec. 26 Quick Lane Bowl matchup at Ford Field in Detroit.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Favorite Things
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Favorite Things Favorite Things singolo Izis enfermera