“My Favorite Things”, il singolo di Izis “La enfermera de la Salsa” (Di sabato 10 dicembre 2022) La cantante Isis Rosario, meglio conosciuta come Izis “La enfermera de la Salsa” lancia il suo nuovo singolo “My Favorite Things“, una canzone che riflette i momenti migliori da condividere con la famiglia in questo periodo natalizio. “My Favorite Things” è una canzone scritta da Richard Rodgers e Oscar Hammerstein II nel 1953 per il musical di Broadway The Sound of Music. Inoltre, in questa occasione Izis lancia la sua versione Tropical sotto la direzione, la produzione e l’arrangiamento musicale dell’eccezionale cantante Ricky Luis. “Ho sempre amato questa canzone. L’ho registrato a Fort Lewis quando prestavo servizio militare lì, quindi ho avuto l’opportunità di inserirlo in un album di Natale con musica in inglese. Più tardi, 11 ...Leggi su lopinionista
Aspettando il Natale con Disney Plus: 10 film da recuperareInfatti, tra le molte cose, il lungometraggio in questione spicca anche per le splendide musiche di Richard Rodgers, tra le quali emerge la famosissima My Favorite Things (oggi al sesto posto della ...
Celebrate The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year With Ferrari World Abu Dhabi's WinterfestThe streets are filled with joy and all things festive as the Park's roaming entertainment delight ...and greet opportunities will be available for guests to enjoy with the return of fan - favorite ... My Favorite Things, le cose che preferisco: Jazz in Friuli Venezia Giulia – part 2 A Proposito di Jazz - Di e con Gerlando Gatto
Fourth-years Katie Cole and Keith Smith share their moments performing in their college career momentsTwo fourth-years in the Department of Theatre and Dance reflect on their experiences, how it lead up to their respective roles in "The Nutcracker" and where it will take them in the future.
Three things to know on Bowling Green entering the Quick Lane BowlNew Mexico State opened as a one-point favorite for their Dec. 26 Quick Lane Bowl matchup at Ford Field in Detroit.
Favorite ThingsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Favorite Things