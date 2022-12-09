CGTN | Xi visits the Middle East | What to be expected

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 9 dicembre 2022) BEIJING, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and pay a state visit to the country from December 7 to 10 at the invitation of its King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. In a report released in early December, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the summit as a milestone event. Leaders of both sides will take the opportunity to plan future cooperation while pushing for the upgrade of bilateral relations and consolidating consensus on global governance, development, security and other critical issues. Titled "China-Arab Cooperation in the New Era," the report emphasized fast-growing bilateral trade ties and people-to-people exchanges as well as mutual support and shared commitment to core issues. China remains the biggest trading ...