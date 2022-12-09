Francesco Totti e Noemi Bocchi litigano ristorante? Oroscopo Paolo Fox : Le previsioni per il 2023Spara alle stelle in Call of Duty: Mobile - Stagione 11: Ultimate ...Vactidy Blitz V8 RecensioneCiclista travolto da un “Folle”, il video scioccante!BLOOD BOWL 3: AL VIA I PREORDINIYLands si aggiorna con l'update 1.11GTA Online: miglioramenti in arrivoTOWER OF FANTASY - MIRAFLEUR MOONSHADE in arrivo a DicembreGTFO cresce con ALT://Rundown 2.0 InfectionUltime Blog

CGTN | Xi visits the Middle East | What to be expected

CGTN visits
CGTN: Xi visits the Middle East: What to be expected

BEIJING, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and pay a state visit to the country from December 7 to 10 at the invitation of its King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. In a report released in early December, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the summit as a milestone event. Leaders of both sides will take the opportunity to plan future cooperation while pushing for the upgrade of bilateral relations and consolidating consensus on global governance, development, security and other critical issues.  Titled "China-Arab Cooperation in the New Era," the report emphasized fast-growing bilateral trade ties and people-to-people exchanges as well as mutual support and shared commitment to core issues.  China remains the biggest trading ...
China is willing to jointly promote high-quality cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with Arab States, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a congratulatory letter to the fifth ...

As Xi Jinping Visits Saudi Arabia, A Look At The Growing Relationship Between The Two

As Xi Jinping visits Saudi Arabia, a look at the friction between US and China, and the growing relationship between China and Saudi Arabia.
