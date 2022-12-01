The Last Of Us: i character poster dei protagonisti della serie (Di giovedì 1 dicembre 2022) Online sono stati svelati i character poster dei protagonisti della serie The Last Of Us, in arrivo dal 16 gennaio sugli schermi televisivi. Bisognerà attendere il 16 gennaio per assistere al debutto di The Last Of Us, l'attesa serie tratta dal videogioco, sugli schermi di Sky e NOW e, nell'attesa sono stati svelati i character poster dei protagonisti. Le immagini permettono così di scoprire il look dei personaggi nell'adattamento per il piccolo schermo che avrà come star Bella Ramsey e Pedro Pascal. La storia della serie The Last of Us si svolge vent'anni dopo la distruzione della civiltà moderna. Joel, uno scaltro sopravvissuto, viene ...Leggi su movieplayer
The Last of Us : i character poster della serie HBO (FOTO)
The Last Of Us : la serie più attesa del 2023 su Sky e NOW dal 16 gennaio
Raw 21.11.2022 The last act before Survivor Series WarGames
“The Plastic Age” : a Parco Leonardo la mostra dei rifiuti di plastica recuperati dai fondali marini
Vettel - the last dance : ecco le sue 10 gare più belle
Amici - un amatissimo ballerino del talent nel cast di Magic Mike – The Last dance
The Last of Us: i poster dei protagonisti della serie HBOHBO ha pubblicato i poster dei protagonisti di The Last of Us , in arrivo a gennaio. LEGGI: The Last of Us: Joel ed Ellie nel poster ufficiale della serie! Tra i poster, oltre Joel ed Ellie anche i personaggi secondari che i due protagonisti ...
