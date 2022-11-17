CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends spouses event of G20 leaders in Bali (Di giovedì 17 novembre 2022) BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, attended an event of G20 leaders' spouses in Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday. event organizer Indonesian First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo welcomed Peng when she arrived. Together with other leaders' spouses, Peng watched dance performances with Balinese characteristics and took a group photo. Accompanied by Iriana, Peng watched exhibitions of local musical instruments, costumes, rattan-weaved products, embroidery and ecological foods. She also witnessed the production process of traditional Indonesian handicrafts, including palm leaf weaving, and stamping of patterns of the G20 Summit ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, attended an event of G20 leaders' spouses in Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday. event organizer Indonesian First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo welcomed Peng when she arrived. Together with other leaders' spouses, Peng watched dance performances with Balinese characteristics and took a group photo. Accompanied by Iriana, Peng watched exhibitions of local musical instruments, costumes, rattan-weaved products, embroidery and ecological foods. She also witnessed the production process of traditional Indonesian handicrafts, including palm leaf weaving, and stamping of patterns of the G20 Summit ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends spouses event of G20 leaders in Bali...https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/cgtn - peng - liyuan - attends - spouses - event - of - g20 - leaders - in - bali - 301680879.html
CGTN: China, Indonesia are seeing robust people - to - people exchangeshttps://news.cgtn.com/news/2022 - 07 - 26/Peng - encourages - more - cultural - exchanges - between - China - and - Indonesia - 1bZi4zLrhNC/index.html Video - https://www.youtube.com/watchv=... Caso Peng Shuai: un media cinese pubblica una sua email alla WTA, ma il CEO Simon dice che è probabilmente falsa Ubitennis
CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends spouses event of G20 leaders in BaliBEIJING, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, attended an event of G20 leaders' spouses in Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday. Event organizer Indonesian First Lady ...
A Nod to the Near Future: Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept Revealed in U.S.The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept touched down in Los Angeles, making its world premiere to kick off the exciting opening of the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show at the LA Convention Center. Already a ...
CGTN PengSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN Peng