CGTN | Peng Liyuan attends spouses event of G20 leaders in Bali

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 17 novembre 2022) BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, attended anof G20in, Indonesia on Tuesday.organizer Indonesian First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo welcomedwhen she arrived. Together with otherwatched dance performances withnese characteristics and took a group photo. Accompanied by Iriana,watched exhibitions of local musical instruments, costumes, rattan-weaved products, embroidery and ecological foods. She also witnessed the production process of traditional Indonesian handicrafts, including palm leaf weaving, and stamping of patterns of the G20 Summit ...